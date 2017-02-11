The Senators placed Hammond on waivers Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

What a crappy way for Hammond to celebrate his 29th birthday, but this is a business, after all. With an 0-2-0 record, 4.08 GAA and .837 save mark on the season, he certainly didn't seize the opportunity to garner more playing time in the absence of No. 1 goalie Craig Anderson, who missed the past 26 games for personal reasons before getting set up to return against the Islanders on Saturday. This latest report adds that Hammond will head to AHL Binghamton if he passes through waivers, but the team evidently is working on a contract extension with Mike Condon, which would spell the end of Hammond's tenure should ink settle on such a deal. What a fall from grace for a guy who won 20 of 24 games with the Senators as a rookie in 2014-15.