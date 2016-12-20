Senators' Andrew Hammond: Unavailable to back up
Hammond (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's visit to Chicago, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Hammond, who left Sunday's contest after facing just seven shots, will not be ready in time to anchor the bench against the Blackhawks. The 28-year-old has made just four appearances this season after getting bumped from the No. 2 role from Mike Condon earlier in the year. With Hammond out and Craig Anderson (personal) away from the team, the Sens recalled Matt O'Connor from AHL Binghamton.
