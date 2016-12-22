Hammond has been classified as week-to-week after suffering a high-ankle sprain, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

This is a notoriously difficult injury to pin down in terms of timeline, so fantasy owners should be prepared for an extended absence for Hammond. The netminder has only appeared in four games this season, recording a .855 save percentage, leaving his fantasy value at rock bottom. Don't be surprised if the 28-year-old is placed on injured reserve in the near future to give the Sens an extra roster spot. In the meantime, Matt O'Connor will continue to fill the backup role.