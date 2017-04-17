Harpur will be in the lineup for Monday's Game 3 in Boston, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

The 22-year-old defenseman skated in six games for the Sens in 2016-17, including each of the last five of the regular season. Though he has yet to record a point in his NHL career, Harpur brings a lot more offensive upside than the man he replaces in the lineup, Mark Borowiecki (lower body).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...