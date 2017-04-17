Harpur will be in the lineup for Monday's Game 3 in Boston, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

The 22-year-old defenseman skated in six games for the Sens in 2016-17, including each of the last five of the regular season. Though he has yet to record a point in his NHL career, Harpur brings a lot more offensive upside than the man he replaces in the lineup, Mark Borowiecki (lower body).