Senators' Ben Sexton: Homeward bound
Sexton signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Saturday.
The 26-year-old center will head to Ontario, his home province, in search of his NHL debut. He's played his first three professional seasons in the AHL, where he scored 19 goals and 31 points in 54 games last season.
