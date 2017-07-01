Sexton signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Senators on Saturday.

The 26-year-old center will head to Ontario, his home province, in search of his NHL debut. He's played his first three professional seasons in the AHL, where he scored 19 goals and 31 points in 54 games last season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...