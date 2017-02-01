Senators' Bobby Ryan: Earns pair of helpers in loss

Ryan posted two assists with a plus-1 and one hit in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Panthers.

It was Ryan's first multi-point game since Dec. 20, and just his second since the opening night of the regular season. Ryan is having an awful season by his standards, as he is on pace for just 35 points. He has managed 48 or more points in every one of his NHL seasons when he has logged 64 or more games. It's uncertain what is ailing Ryan, but he is just not playing anywhere close to his capabilities.