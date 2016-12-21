Senators' Bobby Ryan: Goals in four straight, points in five straight

Ryan picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

He's found twine in four consecutive games and hit the scoresheet in five straight, so Ryan's suddenly hot after a miserable first 28 contests of 2016-17 that featured eight points and five injury absences. It's hard to say with any certainty whether he'll keep it up, but Ryan certainly has a scorer's track record, having cleared 30 goals in each of the last two seasons.