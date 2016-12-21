Senators' Bobby Ryan: Goals in four straight, points in five straight

Ryan picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

He's found twine in four consecutive games and hit the scoresheet in five straight, so Ryan's suddenly hot after a miserable first 28 contests of 2016-17 that featured eight points and five injury absences. It's hard to say with any certainty whether he'll keep it up, but Ryan certainly has a scorer's track record, having cleared 30 goals in each of the last two seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola