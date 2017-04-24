Senators' Bobby Ryan: Posts seven points in first round
Ryan capped off the first round with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory during Game 6 against the Bruins on Sunday. The Senators won the series 4-2.
The 30-year-old posted, by far, the worst numbers of his career during the regular season, but he's turned it on at the right time. In six games versus the Bruins, Ryan scored four goals and seven points. His seven points this spring already ties a postseason career-high, which Ryan tallied in 13 contests with Anaheim back in 2009. Next up is the New York Rangers, who the 30-year-old didn't register a point against in two games this season. However, the regular season meant very little in this round.
