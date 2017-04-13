Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores opening goal in Game 1 loss
Ryan scored a second-period goal during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Boston.
It was a gorgeous goal that'll rank among his career highlights, but it was also the only one the Sens could sneak by Tuukka Rask. Ryan played just 12 games from Feb. 19 through the end of the regular season and scored only one goal during that stretch. He needs to be an offensive force for Ottawa to make a deep playoff run, and for the first time in a long time, he was a difference maker Wednesday. It's discouraging that only three forwards played fewer minutes than Ryan, though.
More News
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Gains confidence heading into playoffs•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back in action for finale•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Now shooting for postseason return•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Out again Thursday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: All but ruled out Tuesday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Mired in scoring slump•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...