Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores opening goal in Game 1 loss

Ryan scored a second-period goal during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Boston.

It was a gorgeous goal that'll rank among his career highlights, but it was also the only one the Sens could sneak by Tuukka Rask. Ryan played just 12 games from Feb. 19 through the end of the regular season and scored only one goal during that stretch. He needs to be an offensive force for Ottawa to make a deep playoff run, and for the first time in a long time, he was a difference maker Wednesday. It's discouraging that only three forwards played fewer minutes than Ryan, though.