Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores second game-winning goal of postseason
Ryan scored the only goal during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Boston.
With three goals, five points and 13 shots through the first four games of the series, Ryan is playing his best hockey of the year. He's been seeing limited five-on-five minutes, but that might change considering his production. The talent has never been in question, so it's encouraging to see Ryan frequenting the scoresheet again. With a manageable salary, he's worth a look in daily contests, too.
