Senators' Bobby Ryan: Third goal in five games

Ryan scored his third goal in five games in Saturday's shootout win over Toronto.

Ryan was interviewed on the CBC game broadcast and admitted he struggled with coach Guy Boucher's system for longer than he thought. But he said that he's finally understanding it and the points are there to show. While modest, Ryan has four points in his last five games and may finally be turning his season around. Check your wire in the event he was jettisoned earlier -- he might deliver at a 55-point pace going forward and there's real value in that.