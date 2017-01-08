Senators' Bobby Ryan: Will play Sunday after missing Saturday's game

Ryan was a healthy scratch for a disciplinary reason Saturday, but will be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.

Head coach Guy Boucher isn't saying exactly what the discipline was, but says that it's "dealt with" and Ryan will be ready to go. The winger only has 14 points in 32 games, so he isn't much of a threat in most leagues. Unless he starts to catch fire, he's probably best left on the bench, even if his punishment is over.