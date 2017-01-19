Bailey was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Alaskan has ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, so naturally he's unleashed some Howitzers over time, but it's a bit concerning that he's posted a minus-14 rating in 33 minor-league games this season. Fantasy owners can safely pass over him as the Senators had the requisite number of forwards even before his call-up, indicating that he's no lock to play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets. He's a mere insurance policy at this juncture.