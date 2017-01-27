Senators' Chris Driedger: Demoted to AHL affiliate
The Senators assigned Driedger to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Ottawa activated Andrew Hammond off injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so the Senators are no longer in need of Driedger's services as a backup with two other healthy goaltenders on their roster. Driedger will serve as AHL Binghamton's primary netminder for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Rejoins big league club•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Heads back to AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Burned in relief Friday•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Promoted to parent club Thursday•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Sent back down to AHL•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Recalled on emergency basis•