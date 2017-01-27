The Senators assigned Driedger to AHL Binghamton on Friday.

Ottawa activated Andrew Hammond off injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so the Senators are no longer in need of Driedger's services as a backup with two other healthy goaltenders on their roster. Driedger will serve as AHL Binghamton's primary netminder for the foreseeable future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola