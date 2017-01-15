Senators' Chris Driedger: Rejoins big league club
Driedger was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Driedger will take the place of Matt O'Connor as the Senators' backup netminder behind Mike Condon, but figures to see little action between the pipes. He's played in one game at the NHL level this season, allowing four goals on just 15 shots to take a loss. He's faired slightly better with the Binghamton affiliate, but still owns a 2.74 GAA at that level.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Heads back to AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Burned in relief Friday•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Promoted to parent club Thursday•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Sent back down to AHL•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Sent down to AHL•