Driedger was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

Driedger will take the place of Matt O'Connor as the Senators' backup netminder behind Mike Condon, but figures to see little action between the pipes. He's played in one game at the NHL level this season, allowing four goals on just 15 shots to take a loss. He's faired slightly better with the Binghamton affiliate, but still owns a 2.74 GAA at that level.