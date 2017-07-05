Driedger inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Considering the Senators also re-signed Mike Condon for the No. 2 role this upcoming season, Driedger figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Belleville. During the 2016-17 campaign, the 23-year-old posted a subpar 12-19-1 record with a 3.22 GAA in the minors. If the netminder wants to earn his way onto an NHL squad, he is going to need to perform significantly better moving forward.

