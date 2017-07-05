Senators' Chris Driedger: Secures new deal
Driedger inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.
Considering the Senators also re-signed Mike Condon for the No. 2 role this upcoming season, Driedger figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Belleville. During the 2016-17 campaign, the 23-year-old posted a subpar 12-19-1 record with a 3.22 GAA in the minors. If the netminder wants to earn his way onto an NHL squad, he is going to need to perform significantly better moving forward.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Shipped back to AHL•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Demoted to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Rejoins big league club•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Heads back to AHL Binghamton•
-
Senators' Chris Driedger: Burned in relief Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...