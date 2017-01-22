Kelly (undisclosed) was forced out of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs after falling awkwardly along the boards, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Kelly was scoreless in 6:20, and he was unable to return. The source and severity of Kelly's injury is not yet known. We'll keep you apprised of the situation, but only fantasy owners in the deepest of pools will want to bother with Kelly when healthy.