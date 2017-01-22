Senators' Chris Kelly: Forced to leave game early
Kelly (undisclosed) was forced out of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs after falling awkwardly along the boards, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kelly was scoreless in 6:20, and he was unable to return. The source and severity of Kelly's injury is not yet known. We'll keep you apprised of the situation, but only fantasy owners in the deepest of pools will want to bother with Kelly when healthy.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Kelly: Can't seem to find box score•
-
Senators' Chris Kelly: Notches assist on empty-net goal•
-
Senators' Chris Kelly: Fills scoresheet in victorious effort•
-
Senators' Chris Kelly: Box score remains blank in win•
-
Senators' Chris Kelly: Overcomes femur injury•
-
Senators' Chris Kelly: Returning to Ottawa•