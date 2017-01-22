Kelly (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Sunday's meeting with the Blue Jackets.

Kelly didn't even have to miss a game after sustaining the injury on Saturday night. The Senators will gladly welcome back the depth that Kelly provides, but the majority of fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned over this bottom-six stalwart.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola