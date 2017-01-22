Senators' Chris Kelly: Ready to roll Sunday
Kelly (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Sunday's meeting with the Blue Jackets.
Kelly didn't even have to miss a game after sustaining the injury on Saturday night. The Senators will gladly welcome back the depth that Kelly provides, but the majority of fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned over this bottom-six stalwart.
