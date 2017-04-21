Senators' Chris Kelly: Tagging in Friday
Kelly will make an appearance in Game 5 against the Bruins on Friday.
The veteran will sub in for the injured Tom Pyatt (upper body). Kelly will provide leadership intangibles that are so crucial around playoff time, but he's not worth a look in playoff pools since his playing time currently depends on the health of others.
