Senators' Chris Neil: Playing time continues to dwindle
Neil has played 5:33 or less in each of his past four games.
Neil, best known for his pugilism, continues to see very little ice time. He has managed just one goal, three points and a minus-9. The only way Neil can help fantasy owners in deeper pools is in the penalty minutes category.
More News
-
Senators' Chris Neil: Drops the gloves in 1,000th career game•
-
Senators' Chris Neil: Set for 1,000th contest•
-
Senators' Chris Neil: Will play Saturday•
-
Senators' Chris Neil: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Senators' Chris Neil: Returning to action Friday•
-
Senators' Chris Neil: Not available Wednesday•