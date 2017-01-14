Wideman is increasingly seeing more time in power-play situations, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Wideman passed a milestone in his career last time out, as he skated in his 100th NHL game Thursday against the Penguins. He also logged over 20 minutes on the ice for the first time in his career, too. The defenseman has just one assist over his past seven games, but can help fantasy owners in deeper leagues with penalty minutes (27), blocked shots (24) and hits (34) categories. The rearguard has picked up at least two PIM in each of his past five games, too.