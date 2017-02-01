Wideman posted his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Panthers.

Wideman managed just one goal through his first 41 games, but the rearguard has lit the lamp in back-to-back games. Despite the sudden offensive outburst, don't expect the goals to continue on a regular basis. Wideman is more of a stay-at-home defenseman helping owners in deeper pools with occasional penalty minutes (29), blocked shots (30) and hits (42).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola