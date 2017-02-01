Senators' Chris Wideman: Working on improbable goal streak
Wideman posted his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Panthers.
Wideman managed just one goal through his first 41 games, but the rearguard has lit the lamp in back-to-back games. Despite the sudden offensive outburst, don't expect the goals to continue on a regular basis. Wideman is more of a stay-at-home defenseman helping owners in deeper pools with occasional penalty minutes (29), blocked shots (30) and hits (42).
