Coach Guy Boucher indicated Saturday that MacArthur (concussion) could be in line for a late-January or early-February return to the lineup, the Ottawa Sun reports.

MacArthur has been sidelined for all of this season and most of last season due to separate concussions, but the veteran appears to finally have a timetable for a potential return. The winger's status should be updated again as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup, which will be preceded by an activation of injured reserve.