Senators' Clarke MacArthur: First goal in two years
MacArthur scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.
It was his first goal in almost two years. MacArthur wasn't expected to play this season, but battled back from a devastating concussion in training camp to return to action four games before the playoffs. MacArthur's last goal came on April 19, 2015.
More News
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Skates on second line in practice•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Making long-awaited return Tuesday•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Continues to make strides•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Takes shots before practice Wednesday•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: To miss rest of season•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Resumes skating Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...