MacArthur scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

It was his first goal in almost two years. MacArthur wasn't expected to play this season, but battled back from a devastating concussion in training camp to return to action four games before the playoffs. MacArthur's last goal came on April 19, 2015.

