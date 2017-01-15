MacArthur (concussion) did some skating Saturday, but the Senators have no timetable for his return, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports. "We're trying to move onto the next step and it's just the beginning so there's nothing new [for MacArthur," coach Guy Boucher said.

MacArthur is believed to have underwent a baseline test Friday to determine the next step in his recovery process from post-concussion syndrome, but the Senators haven't provided any confirmation on that matter, nor have they outlined a rehab plan for the winger. He hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 14, 2015 and likely still remains at least another week away from a return, even if he's able to resume practicing in the next few days.