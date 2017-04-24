MacArthur scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 versus the Bruins on Sunday. The Senators won the game 3-2 and the series 4-2.

One of the unlikeliest of heroes, MacArthur scored his first goal in two years last week. His second of the series advanced Ottawa into the second round. MacArthur, who missed most of this season with a concussion, is clearly finding his game again. If there's any fantasy value to be had, it might be on the power play. Both of MacArthur's goals in the series came on the man advantage.