Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Tallies game-winner versus Bruins
MacArthur scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 versus the Bruins on Sunday. The Senators won the game 3-2 and the series 4-2.
One of the unlikeliest of heroes, MacArthur scored his first goal in two years last week. His second of the series advanced Ottawa into the second round. MacArthur, who missed most of this season with a concussion, is clearly finding his game again. If there's any fantasy value to be had, it might be on the power play. Both of MacArthur's goals in the series came on the man advantage.
More News
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: First goal in two years•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Skates on second line in practice•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Making long-awaited return Tuesday•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Continues to make strides•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: Takes shots before practice Wednesday•
-
Senators' Clarke MacArthur: To miss rest of season•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...