MacArthur (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

MacArthur sustained his fourth concussion in the past 18 months in training camp, and the obvious concern is that the post-concussion syndrome could affect him for the rest of his career and in everyday life. It's a sad development, but as much as the Senators would like to have the top-six forward in the lineup, keeping him away from the intense grind of hockey seems like a wise choice at this juncture.