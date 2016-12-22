MacArthur (concussion) will not make his return Jan. 7 against the Capitals, but he will look to be cleared after Christmas, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

MacArthur is still completely confident he will play this season. The winger will have multiple chances in early January if he passes his concussion tests, as the Sens have a four-game home stand beginning Jan. 7. While his return isn't guaranteed, the 31-year-old could be a decent stash if he's able to return to full health and step back into the lineup. Ottawa would welcome back his scoring mindset, although it should be expected that MacArthur will be eased back into action once he's ready.