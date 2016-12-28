Ceci scored his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

At the time, that created a 3-1 lead, but Mike Condon and the Sens couldn't hold it. Ceci clearly isn't known for his offense, but you wouldn't know it from that goal -- a rocket past Antti Raanta. Still, he has just three points on the season despite skating easily career-high minutes.