Senators' Cody Ceci: Finds first twine of season
Ceci scored his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
At the time, that created a 3-1 lead, but Mike Condon and the Sens couldn't hold it. Ceci clearly isn't known for his offense, but you wouldn't know it from that goal -- a rocket past Antti Raanta. Still, he has just three points on the season despite skating easily career-high minutes.
More News
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Can't snap pointless streak•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Sits at two helpers through 10 games•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Picks up first point of season•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Sees second-most ice time on team in opener•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Sees bench for first period after missing meeting•
-
Senators' Cody Ceci: Picks up power-play helper in win•