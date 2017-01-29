Senators' Cody Ceci: Sacrifices body on regular basis
Ceci has managed just one goal and seven points through 47 games, but he is tied for 15th in the NHL with 98 blocked shots.
Ceci doesn't do much at the offensive end, but he takes a lot of bumps and bruises for the Senators and his fantasy owners. In addition to his blocked shots, Ceci has also racked up 76 hits.
