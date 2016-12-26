White picked up a goal and an assist to help lead the United States to a 6-1 win over Latvia at the 2017 World Junior Championship on Monday in Toronto.

Team USA played better than the final score would indicate. White, who is just one of two returnees on the United States roster, scored early in the second period off a beautiful pass from St. Louis first-rounder Tage Thompson before assisting on a goal by Arizona first-rounder Clayton Keller later in the same frame. White has 10 goals and 17 points in 18 games in his sophomore season at Boston College. He was arguably Team USA's best player in last year's tournament and he will once again be relied upon to log big minutes this time around.