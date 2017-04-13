Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows two third-period goals in Game 1 loss
Anderson saved 23 of 25 shots during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Boston.
The Senators entered the final frame with a 1-0 lead, but he couldn't hold off the Bruins' attack. Both goals came from the slot, and Anderson wasn't at fault on either. There's potential for these two clubs to continue playing low-scoring games, so Anderson has upside to be a solid daily option, especially if this turns into a back-and-forth series.
