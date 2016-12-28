Senators' Craig Anderson: Away from team indefinitely

Coach Guy Boucher told reporters Wednesday that Anderson (personal) is going to be away from the team "for awhile," Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Boucher added "It will be a long time before he plays a game," so owners holding on to the veteran netminder may want to look for potential fill-in options on the waiver wire, as there's a ton of uncertainty surrounding Anderson's situation at this point. With Andrew Hammond (ankle) in recovery mode and Anderson away from the team indefinitely, Mike Condon will continue to receive the bulk of starts in goal for the Senators going forward.