Senators' Craig Anderson: Beats Bruins in overtime of Game 6

Anderson yielded two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Bruins in Game 6 of the first round Sunday. The Senators won the series 4-2.

The 35-year-old has quietly put together a pretty strong start to this postseason. In six games versus Boston, he posted a 9.21 save percentage and a 1.95 GAA. It was only two games, but Anderson was spectacular versus the Rangers, who is his second-round opponent, this season, going 2-0-0 with a .981 save percentage, 0.50 GAA and one shutout. If that's an indication of anything to come, expect more good things from Anderson versus the Rangers.