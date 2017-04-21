Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes for Game 5

Anderson will start Friday's Game 5 clash with the Bruins.

Anderson has been solid during the playoffs, as he has posted a .917 save percentage, but has really benefitted from the help of his defenseman who have limited the Bruins ability to get pucks to the net. Of the 16 postseason starters, the 35-year-old has faced the fewest shots (96). If Boston is unable to increase the amount of rubber it is sending Anderson's direction, the series could be wrapped up Friday.

