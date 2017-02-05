Senators' Craig Anderson: Continues to make progress

Anderson (personal) continues to work on his conditioning, and head coach Guy Boucher said the veteran netminder will be reevaluated next week, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Anderson has been on the ice for six straight days. He has missed the past two months due to a personal issue. It's unclear when Anderson will be able to return to game action, or if he'll need a conditioning stint in the minors. Either way, he is closing in on a return and Mike Condon's fantasy value is about to take a hit. Let Anderson knock off the rust in an NHL game or two before pulling the trigger on him for fantasy purposes.