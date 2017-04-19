Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Wednesday
Anderson will be in goal for Wednesday's matchup against the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
While Anderson has posted a 2-1 record in this opening-round series versus Boston, he has logged a subpar .892 save percentage -- third worst among postseason starters. What makes the netminder's numbers even more disappointing is the fact that he has faced the fewest shots (74) as well. If the Bruins can increase the amount of rubber Anderson faces in Game 4, they may be able to even up the series at two games a piece.
