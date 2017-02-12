Senators' Craig Anderson: Earns shutout in return from long absence

Anderson returned to action Saturday after a 26-game absence and promptly bricked up the Ottawa net, making 33 saves in a 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The crowd in Ottawa chanted Anderson's name as he waited to come out to be recognized as the game's first star. He was absent from the team to care for his wife as she battled throat cancer and the hometown crowd let him know how much they cared. Anderson is a must-play while he's in uniform.