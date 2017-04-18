Senators' Craig Anderson: Faces just 20 shots in Game 3 win

Anderson saved 17 of 20 shots during Monday's Game 3 win over Boston.

Outside of a brief second-period flurry, Ottawa was in control of Game 3, and Anderson made the necessary saves to take a 2-1 series lead. The numbers aren't impressive, and it would be surprising if Boston didn't generate more offensive chances in Game 4. So, with this series featuring consecutive high-scoring games, Anderson might not be the safest fantasy option on the road in Game 4 on Wednesday.

