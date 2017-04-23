Senators' Craig Anderson: Game 6 starter

Anderson will guard the crease for Sunday's Game 6 against the Bruins, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Anderson stopped 36 of the 39 shots sent his way in Game 5, but was tagged with an overtime loss in the contest. He will look for a better result in the sixth contest of the series as the Senators attempt to close out the series against the Bruins.

