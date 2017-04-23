Senators' Craig Anderson: Game 6 starter
Anderson will guard the crease for Sunday's Game 6 against the Bruins, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Anderson stopped 36 of the 39 shots sent his way in Game 5, but was tagged with an overtime loss in the contest. He will look for a better result in the sixth contest of the series as the Senators attempt to close out the series against the Bruins.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stunned by opposing rookie in Game 5•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes for Game 5•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Turns away 22 shots in Game 4 shutout•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Faces just 20 shots in Game 3 win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will get the nod Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...