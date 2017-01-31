Senators' Craig Anderson: Joins teammates on ice Monday

Anderson (personal) participated in practice Monday, TSN 1200 reports.

It was the first time he skated with his teammates since Dec. 5, as Anderson has taken an extended absence to tend to family matters. The netminder himself noted that he'll need two weeks of conditioning to get back into game shape. It's unclear if the team will assign the veteran to the AHL to get game reps in, or if simply practicing with the Sens will suffice, but either way it sounds like Anderson will be back between the pipes before long.