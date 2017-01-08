Senators' Craig Anderson: Looking at late-January or early-February return

Coach Guy Boucher stated Saturday that Anderson (personal) will not rejoin the team until the end of January or early February, the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson remains on an indefinite leave of absence as he tends to his ailing wife and will be given plenty of time to do so. More on his status should arise as the team's top netminder gets closer to rejoining his teammates, but there are obviously more pressing concerns at the moment.

