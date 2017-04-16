Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 26 saves in OT win

Anderson made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins on Saturday.

He rebounded from an awkward misplay of the puck while shorthanded, which resulted in a goal. Anderson will be the reason the Sens move through this series, so he needs to continue to be strong between the pipes.

