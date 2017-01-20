Senators' Craig Anderson: Plots out plan for return

Anderson remains at home caring for his wife as she goes through cancer treatment, but the veteran backstop will be ready to rejoin the team later this month or in early February, and he'll be expecting to stay with the team for the rest of the season, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Dean Brown of TSN 1200 has relayed positive news from Senators GM Pierre Dorion, who said Nicholle Anderson is making "great progress" in her cancer treatments. If you've stashed the goalie on reserve while he tends to this important personal matter, we encourage you to consider activating him once he officially makes his way back to the team. Prior to the hiatus, Anderson rattled off 12 wins in 19 games to complement a .924 save percentage, which stands as his best rate since the 2012-12 campaign. Mike Condon will continue to hog the starter's net in the meantime.