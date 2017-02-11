Senators' Craig Anderson: Ready to roll Saturday

Anderson (personal) will make his long-awaited return to game action Saturday, facing the Islanders at home for a matinee, TSN's Brent Wallace reports.

Anderson was held out for 26 consecutive games as he tended to his wife, who was diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, news has been positive on the personal front, and the starting goalie is ready to rock after focusing on his conditioning this past week. There's always some degree of uncertainty of how a given player will perform after any kind of extensive layoff, but it's worth noting that Anderson was brilliant at times in his first 19 games of the 2016-17 campaign, fashioning a 12-6-1 record to go along with a 2.46 GAA and .924 save percentage. His first game back comes against an Islanders team ranked seventh in the league with an average of 2.98 goals per game.