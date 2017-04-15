Senators' Craig Anderson: Stopping pucks in Game 2
Anderson led his team out to warmups and will start against Boston on Saturday, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.
The veteran backstop had a strong performance in Game 1, stopping 23 of 25 shots, but the Sens lost the opener 2-1. Both goals came in the third period, and Anderson didn't have much defensive help on either. Coming off two days of rest, Anderson is a solid option in daily fantasy as he hasn't let up more than two goals in any of his last four starts, including the regular season. This is starting to look like it could be a low-scoring series, which should bode well for the 35-year-old's fantasy value.
