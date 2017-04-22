Senators' Craig Anderson: Stunned by opposing rookie in Game 5
Anderson denied 36 of 39 shots from the Bruins in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss at home for Game 5.
Anderson was in cruise control with a 2-0 lead by mid-way through the second period, but the B's ended up scoring three unanswered goals, with the last two coming from rookie forward Sean Kuraly. While not yet confirmed, Anderson should be in net to try and close out the series against the pesky B's in Sunday's road clash. The series currently stands at 3-2 in favor of the Senators.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes for Game 5•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Turns away 22 shots in Game 4 shutout•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Faces just 20 shots in Game 3 win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will get the nod Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 26 saves in OT win•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...