Senators' Craig Anderson: Stunned by opposing rookie in Game 5

Anderson denied 36 of 39 shots from the Bruins in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss at home for Game 5.

Anderson was in cruise control with a 2-0 lead by mid-way through the second period, but the B's ended up scoring three unanswered goals, with the last two coming from rookie forward Sean Kuraly. While not yet confirmed, Anderson should be in net to try and close out the series against the pesky B's in Sunday's road clash. The series currently stands at 3-2 in favor of the Senators.

