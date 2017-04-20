Senators' Craig Anderson: Turns away 22 shots in Game 4 shutout
Anderson stopped all 22 shots he faced during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Boston.
The Sens have won three straight games to take a 3-1 lead in the series, and this was Anderson's best outing. Game 5 is in Ottawa, and Anderson posted a 13-5-2 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.18 GAA at home during the regular season.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Faces just 20 shots in Game 3 win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will get the nod Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 26 saves in OT win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stopping pucks in Game 2•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows two third-period goals in Game 1 loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...