Senators' Craig Anderson: Turns away 22 shots in Game 4 shutout

Anderson stopped all 22 shots he faced during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Boston.

The Sens have won three straight games to take a 3-1 lead in the series, and this was Anderson's best outing. Game 5 is in Ottawa, and Anderson posted a 13-5-2 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.18 GAA at home during the regular season.

