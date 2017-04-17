Senators' Craig Anderson: Will get the nod Monday

Anderson will tend twine in Monday's tilt in Boston.

One of the best goalies in the league over the regular season has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start in the playoffs, allowing five goals on 54 shots through two games. That said, the Senators split the first two contests, and the Bruins are a middle of the road scoring team, averaging 2.83 goals per game this year.

