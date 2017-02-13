Senators' Craig Anderson: Will start Tuesday

Anderson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's tilt against Buffalo, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.

In his first start after a two month gap to take care of his ailing wife, Anderson stopped all 33 shots he faced en route to a shutout win. The Sabres are 24th in the league with 2.45 goals per game, giving Anderson a solid opportunity to keep rolling in his return.

